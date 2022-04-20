Overview of Dr. Robert Jubelirer, MD

Dr. Robert Jubelirer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Jubelirer works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.