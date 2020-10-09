Overview

Dr. Robert Juer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Juer works at Bon Secours Medical Associates in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.