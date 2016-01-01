Overview of Dr. Robert Juhasz, DO

Dr. Robert Juhasz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Juhasz works at Cleveland Clin Wllghby Fmly Hlt in Willoughby Hills, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.