Dr. Robert Jumper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jumper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jumper, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jumper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Jumper works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County LLC115 Technology Dr Unit C300, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-7093
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jumper?
My husband was diagnosed with severe congestive heart failure. He had hard time to breathe and had a lot of shortness of breath which he could have died from his heart disease. He was very lucky to have an excellent cardiologist surgeon Dr. Jumper who is his lifesaver. Recently, Dr. Jumper had performed a MITRACLIP procedure for my husband. It was a success!! Right after the procedure, my husband's shortness of breath was reduced significantly. It was like a miracle to my husband!! Dr. Jumper is an outstanding, kind, compassionate and caring doctor. He has also an amazing staff of nurses and receptionists. Nurses Andrea, Angelina, Laura and Liz are very pleasant, kind, caring and helpful to me and my husband. Whenever I called them because I had concerns about my husband's heart issues or medications, they had responded quickly to me to help my husband out. Our thanks to Dr. Jumper and his staff!! We highly recommend this 5 stars doctor.
About Dr. Robert Jumper, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689781825
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Med Center/Albert Einstein College Of Med
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jumper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jumper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jumper works at
Dr. Jumper has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jumper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jumper speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jumper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jumper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jumper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jumper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.