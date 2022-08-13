Overview of Dr. Robert Jyung, MD

Dr. Robert Jyung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Jyung works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholesteatoma, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.