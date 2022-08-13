See All Otolaryngologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Robert Jyung, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Jyung, MD

Dr. Robert Jyung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Jyung works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholesteatoma, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jyung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Institute
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesteatoma
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Cholesteatoma
Ear Ache
Tinnitus

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have had Dr. Jyung as my ENT surgeon! He does a wonderful job of walking his patients through this stressful journey. He is very personable, knowledgeable, and will take the time to answer any of your questions/concerns, which made me feel very comfortable! It has been 2 months since my tumor was removed and I’m feeling so much better and looking forward to a full recovery within the next couple of months.
    Maria Smith — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Jyung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427083138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Eye &amp; Ear Inf
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Jyung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jyung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jyung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jyung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jyung works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jyung’s profile.

    Dr. Jyung has seen patients for Cholesteatoma, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jyung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jyung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jyung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jyung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jyung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

