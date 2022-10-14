Dr. Robert Kadish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kadish, DPM
Dr. Robert Kadish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Foot Health Center, LLC50 Louis Prima Dr, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 833-0029
Foot Health Center429 W Airline Hwy Ste C, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (504) 833-0029
Foot Health Center LLC1521 N Causeway Blvd Ste A, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 833-0029
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great office staff and doctor. The office staff was super friendly. Dr. Kadish was super friendly. He seemed very knowledgeable and knew exactly what to do for my Plantar Fasciitis.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
