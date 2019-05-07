See All Plastic Surgeons in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Robert Kagan, MD
Dr. Robert Kagan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.3 (25)
Map Pin Small Elk Grove Village, IL
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Kagan, MD

Dr. Robert Kagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Kagan works at National Pain Centers LLC in Elk Grove Village, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kagan's Office Locations

    National Pain Centers LLC
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 302, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Eyelid Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 07, 2019
    Went to Dr. Kagan for a tummy tuck and breast lift. He was great, I am 5 years out an d look as good as when it was first done. Very professional staff, reasonably priced and would recommend his practice to everyone..
    — May 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kagan, MD
    About Dr. Robert Kagan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841356573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kagan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kagan works at National Pain Centers LLC in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kagan’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

