Overview of Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD

Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Kagawa works at Queens University Medical Group in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.