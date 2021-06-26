Overview

Dr. Robert Kahan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kahan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.