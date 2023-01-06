Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD
Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kalimi's Office Locations
SSUH - Dept of Pediatrics301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-3215
North Shore University Hospital Thcc Sgy300 Community Dr # 1DSU, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalimi did open heart quadruple bypass surgery on me in 2020. He is a top flight surgeon and highly recommend him. Saved my life for my kids. Long overdue but heartfelt and with gratitude, Thank You Dr. Kalimi !
About Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Kalimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalimi has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Mitral Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalimi.
