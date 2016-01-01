Dr. Robert Kaminski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kaminski, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kaminski, MD
Dr. Robert Kaminski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminski's Office Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 4750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaminski?
About Dr. Robert Kaminski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1689611451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminski accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.