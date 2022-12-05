Dr. Robert Kaner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kaner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kaner, MD
Dr. Robert Kaner, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kaner works at
Dr. Kaner's Office Locations
Pulmonary - Upper East Side425 E. 61st Street 4th Floor, Suite 402, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Pulmonary - Upper East Side425 East 61st Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
During my treatment, I suffered from diarrhea and weight loss, Dr. Kaner did a very detailed review and assessment during my follow up visit. He developed a very thoughtful revised treatment plan. Now everything is on right track. Thank you, Dr. Kaner! Based on my past three yeas experience, I highly recommend Dr. Kaner.
About Dr. Robert Kaner, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1205923380
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaner accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaner works at
Dr. Kaner has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, and more.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaner, there are benefits to both methods.