Dr. Kaniecki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kaniecki, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kaniecki, MD
Dr. Robert Kaniecki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Kaniecki's Office Locations
Pittsburgh Office120 Lytton Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me more than any other doctor I have visited for migraines. I am doing so much better under his care.
About Dr. Robert Kaniecki, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaniecki accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaniecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaniecki has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaniecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaniecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaniecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaniecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaniecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.