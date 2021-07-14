Dr. Robert Kantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kantor, MD
Dr. Robert Kantor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Northern Western Hematology Oncology400 Indiana St Ste 230, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 232-0602
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kantor and his staff cared for me during cancer and chemo. Very caring, attentive and concerned about all my issues. Still see Dr. Kantor, I’m two years cancer free in July 2021. So glad I went to him for my treatment. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Kantor, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790774180
- Scripps Clin Rsch Fdn
- Ami/presby St Lukes
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kantor works at
Dr. Kantor has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.
