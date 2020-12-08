Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD
Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Los Alamitos Pediatric Medical Group Inc.10861 Cherry St Ste 305, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
18 month check in and Shots
About Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1255309472
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- Pennsylvania State University
- Pediatrics
