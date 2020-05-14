Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Boynton Beach2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 240, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 732-2900
-
2
Care Center 23939 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 755-3374Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr.Kaplan is compassionate, knowledgeable and thorough. I feel secure in his care of my condition. I recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1407810476
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.