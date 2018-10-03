Dr. Robert Kaplan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kaplan, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Kaplan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
8855 Immokalee Rd Unit 3, Naples, FL 34120
Directions
(239) 775-3100
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kaplan for 19 years and just wanted to let him know I greatly appreciate all he's done for me, considering all my medical issues. Hoping for a few more good years . I wish Dr K and staff good health and happiness. Sincerely Mary C
About Dr. Robert Kaplan, DO
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1508850769
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
