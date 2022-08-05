Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD
Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Robert J. Kaplan MD Pllc6401 Poplar Ave Ste 330, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 505-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Dr. Kaplan and his staff are the best! He has taken care of our family for many years. My dad worked as a diesel mechanic and the grease and fuel kept his skin irradiated to the point of drying out and at times, bleeding. Dr.Kaplan saw my dad and knew exactly what to do ! When my brother-in-law was going through chemo, the chemo caused a terrible itchy rash. No one knew what to do to help him. My dad recommended Dr.. Kaplan and once again Dr. Kaplan knew what to do! When I was faced with skin cancer, he knew I was scared and he and his staff put my mind at ease with every visit. Dr.. Kaplan told me he was going to take care of me and he did! Dr.Kaplan is truely concerned about his patients and does all he can to make you feel better about the situation you're dealing with. He will take the time to answer any questions or concerns you may have. I have recommended many of my friends and family to him and I will continue recommending anyone that needs a great dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1750359543
- University Tenn
- Geisinger Med Center
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Dermatology
