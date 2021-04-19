Overview of Dr. Robert Kaplinsky, MD

Dr. Robert Kaplinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kaplinsky works at Northwest Metropolitan Urology Associates S.c. in Niles, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.