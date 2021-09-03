Overview

Dr. Robert Karl, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Karl works at Family Physicians Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.