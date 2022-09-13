Dr. Robert Karman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Karman, MD
Dr. Robert Karman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
UofL Health - Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 259-6610
Fern Creek8190 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Directions (502) 963-0487
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
I had no problem making an appointment to see Dr. Karman. When I arrived, I was taken care of in a friendly and timely manner. The doctor himself listened to everything I said, made logical recommendations, and explained himself well. He probably could have gotten my insurance to pay for a new sleep study, but he said it didn't seem necessary and so he ordered some other tests plus a new machine. He spoke as though he truly cared about my health concerns and wants my therapy to work better than it has been.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588695886
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University Of Dayton
- Pulmonology
Dr. Karman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Karman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.