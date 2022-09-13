Overview

Dr. Robert Karman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Karman works at UofL Health - Medical Center East in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.