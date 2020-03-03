Dr. Robert Karsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Karsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Karsch, MD
Dr. Robert Karsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Karsch works at
Dr. Karsch's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Orthopaedic and Spine LLC2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 404, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 480-4200
-
2
Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 305, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 480-4200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karsch?
Dr. Karsch is an excellent doctor who takes time to examine his patients and apply his vast knowledge and experience to recommend treatment. I highly recommend him to anyone who is in need of top notch hand and shoulder injury evaluation/treatment.
About Dr. Robert Karsch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720197486
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karsch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karsch works at
Dr. Karsch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karsch speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Karsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.