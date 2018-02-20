Overview of Dr. Robert Kash, MD

Dr. Robert Kash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Kash works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.