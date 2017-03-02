Overview of Dr. Robert Katz, DPM

Dr. Robert Katz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Cortez Foot and Ankle Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Parrish, FL and University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.