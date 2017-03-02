Dr. Robert Katz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Katz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Katz, DPM
Dr. Robert Katz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists1800 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 758-8818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cortez Foot & Ankle.Specialists, P.A.8927 Us Highway 301 N, Parrish, FL 34219 Directions (941) 776-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists8430 Cooper Creek Blvd Ste 101, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 360-9300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The assistant who helped me in the room was the sweetest and most compassionate woman. Dr Katz was wonderful in pointing to a shoe store that had good shoes that actually fit my wide difficult to fit feet and they were stylish! I was very skeptical, but am a believer now. They were running behind when I went in, but were very courteous on my second visit.
About Dr. Robert Katz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750383477
Education & Certifications
- Bon Secours Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Foot Surgery
