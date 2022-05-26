Dr. Robert Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Katz, MD
Dr. Robert Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates, S.C.1725 W Harrison St Ste 365, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 226-8228
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Katz for some time. He treats his patients like family, asks me about ‘my life’ not just my disease. Actually makes eye contact , not tied up on a computer which seems the norm lately. If I need to call in for any reason I always get a call back the same day. Staff is great-highly recommend
About Dr. Robert Katz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1790875797
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Columbia University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.