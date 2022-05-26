See All Rheumatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Katz, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (67)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Katz, MD

Dr. Robert Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Katz works at Rheumatology Associates, S.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates, S.C.
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 365, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 226-8228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790875797
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Rheumatology Associates, S.C. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

