Overview of Dr. Robert Keenan, MD

Dr. Robert Keenan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Keenan works at Gerald F. Conner MD PC in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.