Dr. Kellan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kellan, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kellan, MD
Dr. Robert Kellan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Kellan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kellan's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Laser Eye Institute PC25 Marston St Apt 104, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 685-5366
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kellan?
Has been my eye Dr for 20 years, always kind and explains so I understand.
About Dr. Robert Kellan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386683381
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellan works at
Dr. Kellan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellan speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.