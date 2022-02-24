Dr. Robert Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Keller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Keller, MD
Dr. Robert Keller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
St. Peregrine6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Audubon Medical Campus3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor Performed my thyroid surgery in 2018. All went well. Would highly recommend Dr. Keller.
About Dr. Robert Keller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154760866
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Peritonsillar Abscess and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keller speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.