Overview of Dr. Robert Kelly, MD

Dr. Robert Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Kennesaw, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.