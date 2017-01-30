Overview

Dr. Robert Kelsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Kelsey works at Primecare in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in East Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.