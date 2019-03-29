Dr. Robert Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kennedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI.
Traverse Heart & Vascular1200 Sixth St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5800
Grayling - Traverse Heart & Vascular1107 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Directions (989) 348-0530
West Shore Family & Sports Medicine PC1391 E Parkdale Ave, Manistee, MI 49660 Directions (231) 876-6753
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
I have had a very good experience using Dr. Kennedy as my cardiologist. I have had 4 cardio conversions, two worked, both done by Dr. Kennedy. I have two ablations. I felt totally confident and felt I was getting the best care possible. No complications experienced. Dr. Kennedy is a very friendly man. He spent a lot of time explaining the procedures to both me and my husband. He appraised my husband about how the surgery went immediately after completion. Could not ask for a better doctor.
- Cardiology
- English
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
