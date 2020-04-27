Overview of Dr. Robert Kenney Jr, DO

Dr. Robert Kenney Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Kenney Jr works at Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-Leavenworth in Leavenworth, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.