Overview of Dr. Robert Kent, DO

Dr. Robert Kent, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Kent works at Kadia in Deland, FL with other offices in Deltona, FL and Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.