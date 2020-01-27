Dr. Robert Kent, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kent, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Kadia Interventional Pain and Spine850 W PLYMOUTH AVE, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 507-5269Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kadia813 Deltona Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725 Directions (386) 507-5269Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Altamonte Springs683 Douglas Ave # 101, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 478-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son has Aspergers. For over 2 years he has seen family practitioners and internists who ignored his complaints of pain. I finally made an appt w/pain specialist. My son’s goal was to be active without pain and being drugged. He said Dr Kent is the only doctor who really listened to him and asked relevant questions to elicit further info about the pain. He finally has hope that his goal can be realized.
About Dr. Robert Kent, DO
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
