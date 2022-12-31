Dr. Kerlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kerlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kerlan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kerlan works at
Locations
Memphis Medical Specialists, Inc.6005 Park Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 761-2100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I have seen him for year. I like him very much.
About Dr. Robert Kerlan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1881697696
Education & Certifications
- Memphis City Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- East Tenn. University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerlan works at
Dr. Kerlan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerlan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.