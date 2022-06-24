See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Kern, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Kern, MD

Dr. Robert Kern, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kern works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Polyp, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)

Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cough
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sleep Apnea
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Congenital Nasal Deformity
Craniopharyngioma
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
ENT Cancer
ENT Surgery
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Larynx Conditions
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Pulmonary Disease
Revision Surgery
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Cancer
Sinus Infections
Sinus Surgery
Skull Base Surgery
Skull Base Tumor
Sleep Disorders
Smell and Taste Disorders
Sore Throat
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Big Nose Migacutty — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Kern, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1033149992
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
    Residency
    • Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Wayne St Affil Hosps|Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kern works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kern’s profile.

    Dr. Kern has seen patients for Nasal Polyp, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

