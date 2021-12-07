See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Robert Kersey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Kersey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Kersey, MD

Dr. Robert Kersey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego

Dr. Kersey works at Carondelet Medical Group - Orthopedics in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD
Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD
4.8 (36)
View Profile
Dr. John Tokish, MD
Dr. John Tokish, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Karan Patel, MD
Dr. Karan Patel, MD
4.8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Kersey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Group - Orthopedics
    6567 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 887-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kersey?

    Dec 07, 2021
    Excellent. Dr. Kersey was informative on my condition and options. Treatment was fast and effective. Office check in was smooth.
    — Dec 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kersey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Kersey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kersey to family and friends

    Dr. Kersey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kersey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Kersey, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Kersey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356304190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ariz
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kersey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kersey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kersey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kersey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kersey works at Carondelet Medical Group - Orthopedics in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kersey’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kersey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kersey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kersey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kersey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Kersey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.