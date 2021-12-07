Dr. Robert Kersey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kersey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kersey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kersey, MD
Dr. Robert Kersey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Kersey works at
Dr. Kersey's Office Locations
Carondelet Medical Group - Orthopedics6567 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 887-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Kersey was informative on my condition and options. Treatment was fast and effective. Office check in was smooth.
About Dr. Robert Kersey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1356304190
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- U Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Ariz
Dr. Kersey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kersey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kersey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kersey.
