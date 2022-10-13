Dr. Robert Kersh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kersh, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kersh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kersh works at
Locations
Usf Specialty Care Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Villages Surgery Center2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to get established with cardiologist because of some concerning symptoms and a strong family history. I felt so overwhelmed - and couldn’t put my symptoms into perspective. Needed help. Dr. Kersch really listened and talked through a stepwise plan that made this all understandable, manageable. Not just why symptoms were happening, but what does all this mean. And what to do if it happens again. Walked out feeling like things were so much more in control. Definitely recommended!!
About Dr. Robert Kersh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1609847276
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Stevens Institute of Technology
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kersh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kersh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kersh works at
Dr. Kersh speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kersh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kersh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kersh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kersh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.