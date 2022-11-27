Dr. Ketcham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ketcham, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ketcham, MD
Dr. Robert Ketcham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Ketcham works at
Dr. Ketcham's Office Locations
Northwest Center for Community Mental H1850 Cameron Glen Dr Ste 600, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 481-4100
- 2 1491 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 302, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 288-9555
- 3 1314 VINCENT PL, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 288-9555
- 4 12011 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA 22035 Directions (703) 324-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ketchum for over 5 years when I lived in DC. I wish I could have taken him with me when I moved. He listened, he was adept at managing medication changes in conjunction with the 15 other medications I take for numerous other medical conditions I have (including a multitude of heart problems). He never tried to force a medication on me, and my thoughts on my treatment were as important as his. I cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Robert Ketcham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1982611141
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketcham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketcham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketcham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketcham.
