Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD
Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.
Dr. Kevitch works at
Dr. Kevitch's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Surgery Associates250 Cetronia Rd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 437-2378
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I am very fortunate to have found Dr Kevitch! From my very first consult to my post-op appointments, Dr Kevitch and his staff have been professional, helpful. When COVID-19 hit, my surgery had to be postponed, but his staff kept me informed and worked to get me rescheduled at the soonest opportunity. Dr Kevitch is a true artist who gave me a realistic, but fresh and youthful look that I truly thought I had lost. I am so very pleased with my results and would highly recommend Dr Kevitch and Aesthetic Surgery Associates.
About Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932188745
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Graduate Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kevitch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kevitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kevitch.
