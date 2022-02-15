Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorramian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM
Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Khorramian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khorramian's Office Locations
-
1
Robert Khorramian, D.p.m.2222 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 305, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khorramian?
He is the best doctor I went to him over 10 years ago with a knee problem after seeing a bunch of other doctors in fancy Beverly Hills all they was want to do is giving me shots in my knees every couple off moths cortisone that does absolutely nothing I Found doctor Khorramian and he really is a miracle worker never used any shots or nothing he wrapped up my knee for a Couple off days and it’s was feeling better already he is truly a caring person I just want to say thanks and also to his friendly staff
About Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1427076702
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khorramian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khorramian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khorramian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khorramian works at
Dr. Khorramian has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khorramian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khorramian speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khorramian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khorramian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khorramian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khorramian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.