Dr. Robert Kidd, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kidd, MD
Dr. Robert Kidd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School Medicine and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Kidd's Office Locations
Southeast Louisiana Urology Associates15770 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 200, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-1226Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr Kidd numerous times over the years for various problems which he fixed. He is not only a very competent doctor but a very caring person. He has an outstanding staff who run a very efficient operation.
About Dr. Robert Kidd, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1053378166
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Tulane University School Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidd has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.