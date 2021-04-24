Overview of Dr. Robert Kiddy III, DPM

Dr. Robert Kiddy III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Kiddy III works at Trios Care Center At Southridge in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.