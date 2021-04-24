Dr. Robert Kiddy III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiddy III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kiddy III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Kiddy III, DPM
Dr. Robert Kiddy III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kiddy III's Office Locations
The Pharmacy At Trios Southridge3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a complicated surgery on my foot after a serious motorcycle accident several years ago. My foot is good as new.
About Dr. Robert Kiddy III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952539769
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
