Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM
Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Kierstein works at
Dr. Kierstein's Office Locations
Robert B. Kierstein D.P.M.11903 NE 128th St Ste C, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My family has used Dr. Kierstein for years. Excellent doctor and one of the nicest people you will ever meet.
About Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California At Irvine
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kierstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kierstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kierstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kierstein has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kierstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kierstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kierstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kierstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kierstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.