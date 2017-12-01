Overview of Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM

Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Kierstein works at Robert B Kierstein DPM in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.