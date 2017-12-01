See All Podiatrists in Kirkland, WA
Podiatry
4.8 (10)
Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM

Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Kierstein works at Robert B Kierstein DPM in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kierstein's Office Locations

    Robert B. Kierstein D.P.M.
    11903 NE 128th St Ste C, Kirkland, WA 98034 (425) 899-5331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    Aetna
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Medicare
    ODS Health Plan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2017
    My family has used Dr. Kierstein for years. Excellent doctor and one of the nicest people you will ever meet.
    Renton, WA — Dec 01, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1215098587
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    University of California At Irvine
    Board Certifications
    Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kierstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kierstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kierstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kierstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kierstein works at Robert B Kierstein DPM in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kierstein's profile.

    Dr. Kierstein has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kierstein on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kierstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kierstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kierstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kierstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

