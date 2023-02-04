Overview of Dr. Robert Kim, MD

Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Kim works at Cardiology at Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.