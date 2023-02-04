Dr. Robert Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kim, MD
Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Cardiology at Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 8th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Always a pleasure to see Dr. Kim...he certainly makes me feel good about myself and brings a smile to my face. His clinical skills are superb and he always takes the time to explain his findings, offer suggestions and encouragement, and readily answers any questions. He is a very modest individual and appears to be very willing to keep on learning and growing!
About Dr. Robert Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306925722
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
279 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.