Overview

Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College Of Medicine (Formerly McP Hahnemann) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kim works at Community Pain Medicine in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.