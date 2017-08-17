See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Robert Kim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Kim, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College Of Medicine (Formerly McP Hahnemann) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Kim works at Community Pain Medicine in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD
Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD
2.9 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO
Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO
4.9 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Lutz, MD
Dr. Christopher Lutz, MD
4.6 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Pain Medicine
    14021 32nd Ave Ste C1, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 224-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

    Aug 17, 2017
    Dr. Kim is great
    Lori in Bronx, NY — Aug 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Kim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kim to family and friends

    Dr. Kim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Kim, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992905533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Univeristy Medical Center (New York Presbyterial Hospital)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College Of Medicine (Formerly McP Hahnemann)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univerisity Of California At Riverside
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Community Pain Medicine in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim speaks German, Korean and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Kim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.