Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kimelheim, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.
Arthritis Rheumatic Disease Consultant8815 Germantown Ave Ste 24, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 242-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to me and as a new patient he went over my history and medications very carefully. Very kind and compassionate. I have already sent him 2 new patients including my daughter. Will definitely be recommending Dr. Kimelheim!
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kimelheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimelheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimelheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimelheim has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimelheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimelheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimelheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimelheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimelheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.