Overview

Dr. Robert King, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. King works at North Memorial Health Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Tamponade along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.