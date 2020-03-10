Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert King, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert King, MD
Dr. Robert King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Texoma Cancer Center5500 Kell Blvd Ste 200, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 689-8765
Graham Regional Medical Center1301 Montgomery Rd, Graham, TX 76450 Directions (940) 549-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The diagnoses was accurate, care was compassionate, and overall experience was truly gratifying. I can't thank Dr. King enough for the care he provided. Would strongly recommend this well-intentioned, and highly competent physician.
About Dr. Robert King, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861470940
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
