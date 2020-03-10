Overview of Dr. Robert King, MD

Dr. Robert King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. King works at Texoma Urology Center in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Graham, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.