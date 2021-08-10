Dr. Kirell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kirell, DPM
Dr. Robert Kirell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
146 Manetto Hill Rd, Plainview, NY 11803
I had my bunion surgery about a month ago and just love my result. Dr. Kirell operated on my foot in his super clean office and took out my bunion without having to cut me open! He made a little drill hole in my bunion and just squeezed it out. Amazing! I didn’t have a big cut or stitches and have been walking and driving right from the start. I highly recommend this surgery over going into a hospital with pins and screws.
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
