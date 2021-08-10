See All Podiatrists in Plainview, NY
Dr. Robert Kirell, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (27)
Map Pin Small Plainview, NY
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Kirell, DPM

Dr. Robert Kirell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Kirell works at Paul M.grappellm.d.james T.walkerm.d.p.c. in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul M.grappellm.d.james T.walkerm.d.p.c.
    146 Manetto Hill Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 931-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Robert Kirell, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992895296
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kirell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kirell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirell works at Paul M.grappellm.d.james T.walkerm.d.p.c. in Plainview, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kirell’s profile.

Dr. Kirell has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

