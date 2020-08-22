Overview of Dr. Robert Kirschenbaum, DPM

Dr. Robert Kirschenbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kirschenbaum works at Robert T. Kirschenbaum Dpm PA in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Indian Harbour Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.